The Ladybower Inn, nestled on the side of the A57 next to the Ladybower Reservoir, was officially reopened on Friday, April 7. It has long been a popular haunt for people from Yorkshire heading for a day out in the Peak District.

In a Facebook post, the team from the venue said: “The Ladybower Inn officially reopens after nearly a year closed. “Come along for a nice cold pint. Our kitchen and en-suite accommodation will be open in the next two weeks so we are only open for drinks at the minute, but come along and see the new pub with it's new re-fit – all set with stunning scenery.”

The pub, which was opened as a coaching inn back in the 18th century, is owned by Batemans Brewery. In a social media post, the brewery said that “after several months of being closed, we are delighted that the pub is reopening.”

The pub welcomed customers through the doors again last week.