Leeds chef Liz Cottam unveils new riverside location for her gastropub The Owl

Fresh from two wins at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards, a stint on BBC2’s Great British Menu, and Michelin guide mentions for her ventures HOME and CORA, Liz Cottam has had a busy start to 2022.

And now the chef and restauranter’s year is set to get even busier, as she prepares to move her gastropub the Owl to a new home.

Currently residing in the former site of HOME in Kirkgate, on a temporary basis, the Owl is preparing to set up shop in a new riverside location at Leeds’ Mustard Wharf development.

Mark Owens and Liz Cottam in the new home of The Owl

From May 27, the Owl will open at Lockside, a picturesque location by the canal, just minutes away from Leeds train station.

The new restaurant will be roughly twice the size of its previous market home, including an outdoor terrace, allowing more opportunity for diners to enjoy Owl’s menu which celebrates the best of Yorkshire produce.

Led by head chef Mark Owens, the Owl has recently launched its spring menus which feature an eclectic mix of traditional British staples and eclectic tasting courses.

Picks such as North Sea cod, aged Yorkshire duck terrine and Yorkshire rhubarb sit across dinner, lunch, bar and Sunday menus.

"We can’t wait to move into Owl’s new forever home," Liz said.

"We’ve been working really hard to find the right spot for Owl and we’re delighted to say that we’ve found it.

"To be part of the exciting new Mustard Wharf development is an honour, it’s such a great new asset for Leeds and you can feel a real buzz in the air.

"Expect lots of light, picturesque views and even some outdoor space.

"We’ve found the perfect spot to guzzle down some oysters and champagne on those sunny days and cosy evenings, al fresco style, all whilst gazing at the wonderful city skyline, right on the water's edge on our terrace.”

As one final celebratory hurrah for Owl at Kirkgate, the restaurant will host a Wine and Dine event on Thursday May 5.

Six courses made up of British seasonal ingredients and flavours will be paired with wine, snacks and stories. The night will be priced at £100 per person.