A popular but “worn down” Leeds pub will close on Sunday as it undergoes a huge £300,000 renovation.

The Pack Horse, Woodhouse Lane, will be transformed with a new outdoor area, space for street food trucks and revamped decor. The pub and inn have been taken over by Star Pubs & Bars, a Yorkshire-based pub operator owned by Heineken.

It renovation will see original features reinstated as well as a stunning new beer garden. Inside, the sympathetic upgrade will see existing exposed brickwork retained and fires refurbished. New additions will include a rustic timber clad wall and tiled walls decorated with signwriting, clustered bric-a-brac and book shelves in alcoves.

Outside, a striking iron archway and gates will lead into the beer garden which will have a Beavertown graffiti wall and a mix of booth and bench style tables. Feature globe pendants, planting and festoon lighting will all add to the ambience. If the pub gets council approval, there will also be a covered heated pergola with capacity for 100 people and an outside bar.

Leasholder Charlie Good, left, and manager Arjun Flora at The Pack Horse in Woodhouse Lane which is set for a renovation (Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography)

The Pack Horse will serve a wide range of cask and craft ales and lagers, some sourced locally, along with other drinks such as gins, premium soft drinks and a low and no alcohol range.

There's the opportunity to offer street food in food trucks in the garden, the plans to host different specialist caterers operating on a rotating residency basis – such as burgers one day, followed by tacos and noodles.

Live music will be a major feature at The Pack Horse with bands continuing to play frequently in the pub’s upstairs function room. The function room will have a dedicated bar and be for bands and local student societies to use.

New licensee Charlie Good said: “The Pack Horse’s location opposite the university makes it an ideal haunt for students and those who love to watch live music. Despite its charm, however, it has over time become worn down.

"The refurbishment along with the introduction of all-day coffee, food offers, craft ales and a greatly improved beer garden will create a great new looking destination. It will be the ideal place for students, locals and city centre workers to meet up or work from during the day and socialise in the evening.

“Our manager Arjun and his team have done an amazing job working in this area with limited resources. I'm excited to see what they can do with a revitalised pub and with the opportunity to establish this venue as one of the best in the area.”

The Pack Horse will reopen indoors in time for Christmas on December 18, with the outdoor renovations beginning in the new year.