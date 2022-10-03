Little 3, Thirsk: A lovely pub but no longer serving food not even a pie

YP Magazine pub of the week Little 3, Thirsk

They offer not just excellent ales but live music too, and it was when I heard one of my favourite bands, Lock and Load, were playing there I remembered how much I liked it.

I couldn't make the band's gig but was determined to return for the beer and the excellent pie menu served with a range of sides on offer that every pie deserves to be seen with – mash, mushy peas, gravy, or chips. Yum.

The pies sadly have gone, it seems. The surly girl behind the bar looked at me blankly when I asked about them "no idea what you are talking about", was all she said. It seemed that the customer service on this visit had gone the same way as the pies.

Inside the Little 3 is still dark and gloomy, which we like and is perfect for live music. Outside, there's a fantastic beer garden. As this is one of the few outdoor eating spaces in Thirsk, it is not surprising that on a sunny day it is very busy.

Where once there was a bistro upstairs, there is simply a function room. Thankfully, they still have the ales, though.

There's a handsomely stocked bar in the main room, and around the walls, they shout about what they have on offer. On my visit, amongst many other drinks - wines, lagers, Prosecco et al. - there was Timothy Taylor's Landlord, Vanilla Mild and Wolf it Down from Rudgate, Ruby from Daleside, and Session IPA from Issac Pond.

Their website claims The Little 3 is a fantastic local pub. I agree it is, and though there's no longer any food, there's plenty in the marketplace.