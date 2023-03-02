Mademoiselle's, Whitby: French-themed restaurant to close and become holiday lets due to staffing issues

A popular Whitby restaurant is to close and its premises become holiday lettwo due to ongoing issues with staffing.

Sue Duck opened bistro Mademoiselle’s on Skinner Street in 2017, and already runs two French-themed guest apartments in the building.

She and partner Richard Hutton are committed Francophiles who scoured France for furniture to fit out the Georgian building and former shop.

The restaurant is currently closed for the winter, but after a planning application was submitted to Scarborough Council to convert the whole building into accommodation, Sue confirmed to The Scarborough News that the bistro would not be re-opening.

Mademoiselle's opened in 2017

She cited rising operating costs and difficulties in recruiting staff.

“After much heartfelt deliberation, we have decided not to re-open the bistro. The ongoing staffing situation is just impossible and the thought of another season facing this problem on a daily basis was just too stressful to contemplate.”

The proposal is for three one-bedroom holiday apartments on the ground floor, as two already exist on the first floor. No alterations would be made to the Grade II-listed building’s frontage. Whitby Town Council has objected, citing concerns over loss of a retail unit.

Sue added that supply costs had increased to the extent that they could no longer be passed on to customers. She also intends to sell the building.

