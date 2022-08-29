All weekend delicious morsels have been dished out, with treats made by artisan producers on offer to hordes of hungry visitors.

The festival, which finishes today (Aug 29), has been luring in more and more people since it was launched in 2009, and this weekend’s offering proved no less enticing.

Among the attractions is a celebrity chef line-up featuring Michelin-starred Tommy Banks, who plies his trade at the Black Swan in nearby Oldstead; Jon Appleby, from the Feversham Arms, Helmsley; Peter Garlick, head chef at the Talbot Hotel in Malton itself; and Gilly Robinson, from the town’s own cookery school.

Yesterday (Aug 27) 2019 Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton was passing on his best tips and preparing treats on stage, while today’s highlights include MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 finalist Jon Hawthorne serving up ideas from his Leeds restaurant Chef Jono at V&V.

Food lovers can also peruse 120 stalls which have been set up throughout the town.

Speaking ahead of the festival, organiser Tom Naylor-Leyland, described it as “three days of foodie madness”, which last year saw 40,000 people pour into the town.

He said he wants Malton to once again be a town of “makers and markets” where people can come and see their drink brewed or their bread baked in front of them – and it doesn’t have to be just food.

“These market towns were always a place of industry. It’s about high quality and done on a small scale. I think that’s what makes Malton, it’s the artisanal side of things,” he said.

1. Tommy Banks Tommy Banks was the star attraction Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Food demonstration A series of cooking demonstrations took place this weekend Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Tasty treats There were plenty of tasty treats available Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Main stage The main stage where Tommy Banks appeared Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales