Malton Food Lovers’ Festival: The best pictures from a food festival in Yorkshire's culinary capital

The town – which has long been known as the gastronomic capital of Yorkshire – is hosting scores of producers and chefs to showcase the best of food and produce from around the county across the course of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The event has earned the moniker ‘The Food Glastonbury’, and this year is hosting chefs from Legacy at The Grand, The Feversham Arms, The Old Deanery, The Minster Refectory and Malton’s own Forty-Six.

There’s also demonstrations from Great British Bake Off 2019 winner David Atherton and a contestant on this year's Masterchef Mollie Payne, who was loved by fans for her straight talking Yorkshire attitude to cooking.

Mark Brayshaw, head of Visit Malton CIC which organises the festival, said: “One aspect of Malton Food Lovers’ Festival of which we are exceptionally proud is the commitment to local suppliers and providers – the vast majority of the producers showcasing their work here is made in North Yorkshire.

"We have some of the finest produce in the country, and when you combine this incredibly tasty food with remarkably creative chefs, you have a recipe that is impossible to beat.

“We’ve brought together chefs from some of the top restaurants across the region, as well as some well-known faces from TV, to show how you can create your own taste of Yorkshire heaven in your own kitchen.”

Malton Sculpture Trail will also form part of the Festival, with over 20 pieces of art spread across the town centre, and downloadable maps available to direct people to sculpted animals, birds and abstract designs.

