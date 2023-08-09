O’Hare, who runs Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds city centre, has held a Michelin star since 2015 and is known for his outlandish style. And he has taken another unusual step by using Skittles Desserts to create four new dishes inspired by the sweet.

The dishes were created following research commissioned by Skittles Desserts, which said more than two thirds of the country say they have a sweet tooth, and more than half prefer a dessert to a starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Middlesbrough-born chef and Great British Menu judge created a deconstructed chocolate orange cake, sweet and smoky strawberries, watermelon tartare, and an inspired-take on a semifreddo.

Chef Michael O'Hare unveils four desserts he has invented, made from new Skittles Desserts sweets. Picture credit: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire.

Each hand-crafted dessert reveals a creative take on traditional flavours, by injecting unexpected colourful surprises, and breathing new life into classic puddings, which the research says many people are now snubbing in favour of sweets on the sofa.

Michael O’Hare’s Skittles Desserts sweets inspired creations:

Sweet & Smoky Strawberries - smoked strawberry ice cream with barbecued strawberries, garnished with silver leaf. Served on a Skittles Desserts sweet ice cream and juice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watermelon Tartare - watermelon infused with Skittles Desserts essence and served with a Skittles strawberry ice-cream.

Rainbow Alchemy - a serving of Skittles Desserts, each melted and reformed at a different temperature and dipped in a layer of coloured chocolate and cocoa butter.