Manjit's Kitchen: Popular Leeds restaurant announces closure as 'rising costs have caught up with us'

Owner Manjit Kaur wrote on Twitter: “We have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant on Kirkstall Road. I am very sorry to all who this affects. The rising costs of everything have caught up with us. Our lease was up for renewal and it is time for us to look for a new home and new partnerships.

“We hoped the government had listened to hospitality. Twenty per cent VAT alongside our other rising costs makes running a small independent business impossible. We are busier than ever but cannot keep up.

"We will trade until the end of April, we will bow out gracefully. Do come and say goodbye. We hope we leave our little corner of Burley better than when we found it.”

Manjit's Kitchen, Kirkstall Road, Leeds.

The Manjit’s Kitchen stall at Kirkgate Market in the city centre will remain open.

Manjit began her business in 2010, initially with home deliveries before she started going to local markets to sell her vegetarian Punjabi cuisine. The Kirkgate stand opened in 2016 and the Kirkstall Road venture in 2019.