An Indian tapas restaurant has had its licence approved to open in York.

Masala Craft closed last year due to rising costs but is now ready to re-open in a new location in 72 Walmgate. It will replace the former Penny’s Bespoke Foodhouse and will open from 10am until 10pm every day, except on New Year’s Eve when it will close at 11pm.

It will hold a maximum of 20 covers and owner and chef Arvind Mamgain hopes to continue to hold its reputation among York’s Indian food fans.

“I’ve been running my restaurant in York for eight years asMasala Craft,” Mr Mamgain said. “In these eight years, seven years we have achieved a service of excellence on TripAdvisor. We never had any complaints from neighbours or anyone because we always operated and respected our neighbours and our staff, most importantly.

Walmgate, York

“We don’t want to encourage any activity that would cause any problems for our staff, our dining customers or our neighbours. We are not encouraging big groups, or stag groups that will create nonsense outside.”

No alcohol will be served from the bar of the restaurant, but customers can enjoy a beer or a glass of wine with their meal.

Coun Paula Widdowson expressed her gratitude to Mr Mamgain, saying: “In your eight years, we know your reputation, so thank you very much.”

Staff training at Masala Craft will incorporate dealing with drunk and aggressive behaviours to minimise any disruption to the restaurant’s neighbours as well as customers. There will also be CCTV in place to help deal with any problematic behaviour.

In-house wireless speakers will be used for background music, but it has been assured that music will never be raised high in volume, but just enough to keep the volume inside the premises only.