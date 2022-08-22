Masterchef Champion Eddie Scott nominated as best young chef in British Restaurant Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former marine pilot announced he was quitting his job after winning Masterchef earlier this year to take up a job at the Michelin-starred Pipe and Glass.

The chef, who lives in Beverley, stormed to the Masterchef title in May with his “daring and adventurous” food and was described as “a culinary powerhouse” by judge John Torode, while Gregg Wallace said he was “born to cook”.

He will now need to beat 13 other chefs to pick up the title of Best Young Chef in the British Restaurant Awards. He is up against the likes of Liv Barry, who has appeared on Great British Menu, and brothers Luke, Nathaniel and Theo Selby, who shared the Michelin Guide’s young chef award earlier this year.

Eddie said his love of cooking came from growing up in a family who are passionate about food [Image credit: Shine TV/BBC]

Eddie grew up in a small village in Leicestershire before moving to Yorkshire where he was inspired by the incredible produce available on his doorstep in the Yorkshire Wolds. He spent eight years in the Merchant Navy before getting what he described as his "dream job" as a marine pilot, piloting boats and ships along the Humber.

But he announced in June he would be taking up a role with the Michelin-starred Pipe and Glass in Beverley. Writing on Instagram, he said: “I’m extremely pleased to announce that I’ve joined James Mackenzie and his team @pipeandglass for the summer.

“I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to work with a team of amazing chefs, in a restaurant that I’ve always loved eating at, and in such a beautiful setting. It couldn’t be better. Now it’s time to get into the heat of the kitchen, where the hard work starts!"

The British Restaurant Awards is one of the highlights of the culinary calendar, and will take place at the Sway in London on September 12.

Full list of nominees for Best Young Chef: