Josh Whitehead, who was previously the executive chef at Harewood Estate, is the driving force behind the menu at Samsons, which has opened in Harrogate.
It is located inside the former Bistrot Pierre space at in Cheltenham Crescent.
The owners behind the new restaurant has said Josh, who got to the semi finals of Masterchef in 2016, will "honour British produce".
Situated in Cheltenham Crescent, Samsons Brasserie and Bar aims to offer locals and visitors alike a vibrant yet elegant dining and drinking destination for all occasions.
The menu will also feature 'hero dishes' which include small plates such as shredded thirkleby duck crumpet and cauliflower cheese profiterole with lovage and mustard.
Larger plates include whole rainbow trout with herb stem and sourdough ‘Grenobloise’ and grilled cod collar with langoustine caramel, samphire and pickled seaweed.
As well as a grill menu, a dessert menu will also feature a Yorkshire Tea profiterole.
A terrace will be open for alfresco dining and drinks from May 2.