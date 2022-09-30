News you can trust since 1754
Meanwood Tavern: First look around new Leeds pub as Whitelock's transforms former East of Arcadia

A Yorkshire pub is set to reopen on Saturday following a £150,000 refurbishment.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:16 am

The former East of Arcadia pub in Meanwood was taken over by Whitelock’s Ale House earlier this year.

The pub has been shut for renovation, with the new owners adding a new bar and seating area and the capacity for up to 160 guests.

It will reopen on Saturday October 1 under a new name – the Meanwood Tavern.

We take a look inside the new-look boozer...

1. Meanwood Tavern

Dave Herbert, operations manager of Meanwood Tavern, Ed Mason, managing director Whitelock's and Meanwood Tavern, and James Newman, founder of Well Oiled.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Meanwood Tavern

The team behind Whitelock’s Ale House and The Turk’s Head in Leeds city centre announced they had purchased the Meanwood Road pub in May

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Meanwood Tavern

It was the sister pub to the long-standing Arcadia bar in Headingley and was operated by Market Town Taverns.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Meanwood Tavern

The pub shut in September for a £150,000 renovation, adding a new bar and seating area and the capacity for up to 160 guests.

Photo: James Hardisty

