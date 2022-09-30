Meanwood Tavern: First look around new Leeds pub as Whitelock's transforms former East of Arcadia
A Yorkshire pub is set to reopen on Saturday following a £150,000 refurbishment.
The former East of Arcadia pub in Meanwood was taken over by Whitelock’s Ale House earlier this year.
The pub has been shut for renovation, with the new owners adding a new bar and seating area and the capacity for up to 160 guests.
It will reopen on Saturday October 1 under a new name – the Meanwood Tavern.
We take a look inside the new-look boozer...
