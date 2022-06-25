Reality TV star turned singer Megan McKenna says she has these gluten-free pancakes for breakfast five days a week.

Pancakes with crispy bacon and maple syrup recipe

Ingredients:

(Makes 12)

450g gluten-free self-raising flour

2 eggs

300ml semi-skimmed milk

Olive oil, for frying

For the bacon:

1tbsp olive oil

1 x 200g pack streaky bacon

Maple syrup for drizzling

Strawberries, for garnish (optional)

Method:

1. Put your flour, eggs and milk into a large bowl and whisk until smooth.

2. Place one tablespoon of olive oil in a large non-stick pan over a low heat. When hot, add one heaped tablespoon of your pancake batter and swirl it into a small circle about five millimetres thick. Depending on the size of the pan, add another one or two spoonfuls in the same way. The circles look thin, but they will rise, don’t you worry!

3. Turn the heat up to medium and cook for about one minute on each side, until fluffed up and lightly speckled brown. You’ll know when they’re ready.

4. Transfer the pancakes to a plate and keep warm while you make as many more pancakes as you can with the remaining batter. Remember to heat a spoonful of oil for each batch.

5. For the bacon, heat your olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. When hot, add your bacon and cook for six to seven minutes, turning as needed.

6. Once golden and crisp, drain on kitchen paper, then serve on top of your fluffy pancakes with a drizzle of maple syrup. If you want to be extra fancy, cut up some strawberries and add them too.