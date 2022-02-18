Michelin-starred Yorkshire chef Frances Atkins announces opening of new cafe near Harrogate

Frances Atkins held a star while head chef at The Yorke Arms in Nidderdale until 2017, when she and her husband Bill sold the business. Although she continued to run the kitchen for the new owners, the restaurant has since closed and dropped out of the Michelin Guide completely and the building has become a wedding venue.

She then set up Paradise, a mobile kitchen in an Airstream caravan pitched up in the car park of the Daleside Nurseries garden centre in Killinghall, near Harrogate.

The business has proved so successful that she and her team of John Tullett and Roger Oliver are opening a permanent lakeside cafe, Paradise at Daleside, later this month.

Frances Atkins in her Airstream kitchen

Atkins said: “We are thrilled to be finally opening and very excited about our location, many people are unaware of the beautiful lake which sits behind the nursery, and it’s a stunning location for the new café.

"We’ll be offering dine in for breakfast and lunch, and evening ‘take away’ meals to enjoy at home. We very much see the café as something that will become a much-loved neighbourhood spot.

"It was always the plan to open a café at Daleside, but owing to the difficulties ensued over the pandemic, we are over a year late in producing our forward plans.

Frances Atkins owned The Yorke Arms until 2017

"The extra time has given us a real opportunity to settle down with our partners, Daleside Nurseries, and form a great bond of trust.“The look of the Paradise Café is fresh, clean and botanical, with eye-catching green service furniture and a very special Chef’s Table with beautiful granite surfaces that has been provided by MKM Kitchens, with whom we are very proud to be associated with and have an exciting ongoing relationship with.

"Our operative kitchen and the ever-important back of house has been supplied by Marshalls Catering Services. The feel of the café will be relaxed, friendly and all about quality.

"Our food is all made to order and from British producers. It will be seasonally led - fresh, nourishing and full of flavour, with many of the herbs and vegetables coming straight from our own Paradise Garden and Daleside Nurseries.

"Of course, vegetarians, vegans and allergies will all be looked after.”