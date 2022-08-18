News you can trust since 1754
Model v Food: Video shows competitive eaters taking on huge food challenge at Yorkshire pub

This video shows 'extreme eaters' taking on two food challenge records - scoffing a 60oz burger and 100 chicken nuggets.

By Grace Hammond
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:38 am

The two Canadian competitive eaters on tour in the UK visited a Yorkshire pub on Wednesday (August 17).

Joel Hansel, also known as 'Model v Food', and his fellow foodie competitor Scott Eats, took part in two challenges each at George's Pub and Grill, in Stockton-on-Tees.

Joel, who has almost 500k subscribers on his YouTube channel, ate a 'King George' 60oz burger in just 16 minutes - setting a new record.

Video grab shows 'extreme eaters' taking on two food challenge records - scoffing a 60oz burger and 100 chicken nuggets.

Scott smashed 100 nuggets in a whopping 16 mins 59 secs - but sadly he didn’t quite beat the record of 10 minutes. It meant he would have had to eat a chicken nugget every six seconds.

Craig Harker, who runs his chain of George Pub & Grill venues across Teeside and Yorkshire, said: "The George is the Colosseum of UK competitive eating events. This is where the action happens.''

