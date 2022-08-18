Model v Food: Video shows competitive eaters taking on huge food challenge at Yorkshire pub
This video shows 'extreme eaters' taking on two food challenge records - scoffing a 60oz burger and 100 chicken nuggets.
The two Canadian competitive eaters on tour in the UK visited a Yorkshire pub on Wednesday (August 17).
Joel Hansel, also known as 'Model v Food', and his fellow foodie competitor Scott Eats, took part in two challenges each at George's Pub and Grill, in Stockton-on-Tees.
Joel, who has almost 500k subscribers on his YouTube channel, ate a 'King George' 60oz burger in just 16 minutes - setting a new record.
Most Popular
Scott smashed 100 nuggets in a whopping 16 mins 59 secs - but sadly he didn’t quite beat the record of 10 minutes. It meant he would have had to eat a chicken nugget every six seconds.
Craig Harker, who runs his chain of George Pub & Grill venues across Teeside and Yorkshire, said: "The George is the Colosseum of UK competitive eating events. This is where the action happens.''