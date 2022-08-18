Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two Canadian competitive eaters on tour in the UK visited a Yorkshire pub on Wednesday (August 17).

Joel Hansel, also known as 'Model v Food', and his fellow foodie competitor Scott Eats, took part in two challenges each at George's Pub and Grill, in Stockton-on-Tees.

Joel, who has almost 500k subscribers on his YouTube channel, ate a 'King George' 60oz burger in just 16 minutes - setting a new record.

Video grab shows 'extreme eaters' taking on two food challenge records - scoffing a 60oz burger and 100 chicken nuggets.

Scott smashed 100 nuggets in a whopping 16 mins 59 secs - but sadly he didn’t quite beat the record of 10 minutes. It meant he would have had to eat a chicken nugget every six seconds.