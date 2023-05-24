Morrisons and Tesco to sell new range of chilli jams from UK's leading hot sauce brand

One of the UK's leading hot sauce brands has launched two of its chilli jams from its brand-new chilli jam range into Morrisons.

Encona, the chilli sauce range in an iconic square glass bottle, which offers a variety of different flavours and heat levels, launched its exciting new range of chilli jams earlier this year, and Morrisons is now selling two of the flavours from the range - Canadian Maple and Jamaican Scotch Bonnet.

Tesco has also introduced the Encona Canadian Maple Chilli Jam to stores up and down the country too!

The Encona Chilli Jam range includes:

Time to try a taste sensation

Encona Canadian Maple Chilli Jam, combining the sweetness of maple syrup with a subtle chilli kick.

Encona Mexican Smoked Chilli Jam, with a delicious hint of rich, smokey spice.

Encona Mexican Jalapeño Chilli Jam, the perfect mix of jalapeño spice with a tangy sweetness.

Encona Jamaican Scotch Bonnet, a hot and fruity blend of traditional Scotch Bonnet pepper and island spices.