Mother Hubbard’s is opening on London Road at 11am tomorrow (Saturday, September 24) and offering fish and chips for just 45p.

The popular chip shop chain was launched in Bradford in 1972 and in a nod to its history, the owners of the new shop in Sheffield are turning back the clock and offering portions of fish and chips for what customers paid back then.

Fish and chips at Mother Hubbard's on London Road will cost just 45p tomorrow for the first 1,000 customers

The deal is for the first 1,000 queuing customers only and it is one portion per customer.

Mother Hubbard’s is a fish and chip restaurant as well as a takeaway.

It can seat customers 60 inside at any one time.

With many families in Sheffield affected by the cost of living crisis, the opening deal is expected to prove popular.

The owners of the new Sheffield shop said: “Given the cost of living and energy bills going up. Many businesses are sadly closing.

“We have invested a lot of money in our new store opening on Saturday.

“We are having a special offer on our opening day providing the first 1,000 customers with 45p fish and chips, going back to the price in 1972.

“The First Mother Hubbard’s fish and chips restaurant on Ingleby Road, Bradford, was completed at a cost of £92,000 in 1972. It was opened on the 3rd of May 1972 by Coronation Street favourites, Stan and Hilda Ogden. At that time, fish and chips were served at just 45p per portion.

“We have a modern feel but still with the traditional taste to take you back to your childhood memories. We have the capacity to seat 60 guests in an air conditioned and clean environment, to ensure that you enjoy the experience of dining at Mother Hubbard’s.

"At Mother Hubbard’s we are passionate about great tasting food. We only use the finest Icelandic haddock and British potatoes to produce the crispiest battered fresh fish and golden chips.”