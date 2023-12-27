Yorkshire food suppliers have been forced to warn customers who purchased Christmas hampers after a number of cheeses were recalled by the Food Standards Agency.

Products by Preston-based Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd have been identified by the FSA as carrying a risk of E.coli – a serious bacterial infection.

A number of Yorkshire companies stock the cheeses, with two Leeds suppliers confirming the products had been part of their Christmas hampers and charcuterie platters.

The source of the issue has not yet been traced.

Specialist north Leeds cheesemongers George & Joseph warned customers that the affected cheeses had been in their Best of British selection boxes

Crag House Farm, a charity-run restaurant, shop and garden centre in Cookridge, said in a statement: “In its advice to consumers, the Food Standards Agency said: ’Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd has taken the precautionary step of recalling various Lancashire Cheese products because the products might contain E. Coli.

‘The cheeses are sometimes sold as a full block or served as individual portions, it may have been provided as part of a hamper you’ve purchased or been gifted. In some cases it’s been sold as part of a charcutier grazing platter.

‘It may not always be clear whether you have purchased an affected product. If in doubt, consumers are advised to contact the retailer they bought their cheese from to find out if the cheese they have purchased is from the businesses and batches affected and, in the meantime, to not eat the product and ensure it is stored safely, fully wrapped and not in contact with other foods.’

"If you purchased this products from us, please get in touch with us in the New Year and return the product to us for a refund. Any other queries please contact us via a private message or on out email at [email protected]. We’re sorry for this inconvenience.”

The Courtyard Dairy at Settle's owners posted a message in support of Mrs Kirkham's

Also affected by the recall was Chapel Allerton-based specialist cheesemongers George & Joseph, who included Mrs Kirkham’s cheeses in Christmas hampers. Posting to customers on Christmas Day, the north Leeds business said: “If you bought any Kirkham’s Lancashire from us, then it is best to err on the side of caution and not consume it for now. It was one of the cheeses in our Best of British selection this Christmas too.

"We are waiting for more information from the FSA as they are working to get to the bottom of this issue. In the meantime, please follow the FSA guidance and don’t consume any Kirkham’s Lancashire for now.”

The Courtyard Dairy at Settle in the Yorkshire Dales, where Hollywood star Hugh Jackman bought cheese earlier this year, said: “Although it is a precautionary recall at the moment, if you received any Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese in your Courtyard Dairy delivery it is best to err on the side of caution and not consume it.

The FSA has decided ‘better safe than sorry’, as it seems some batches that have been processed by another wholesaler have flagged up a problem.

"As yet there has not been any FSA testing carried out on Kirkham's Lancashire (and other non-cheese products) handled by the wholesaler where the problem has been identified, so the source of the problem is not yet confirmed.

"Having worked with Mrs Kirkham's for 15 years, I am reassured by the fact that they are SALSA accredited for hygiene and they carry out frequent in-depth testing (as do we), following the best hygiene code of practice within our industry.