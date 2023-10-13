National Food Awards 2023: All of the Yorkshire winners at National Food Awards 2023 including Chef Jono at V & V
The ceremony was held in Birmingham on October 9 and saw several Yorkshire establishments scoop awards for their food, from good old fish and chips on the coast to fine dining in Leeds.
The winners were selected based on the votes of the public, who nominated their favourite establishments across various categories, including Restaurant of the Year, Gastro Pub of the Year, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year and Best Street Food.
The same Yorkshire restaurant scooped two of those awards, with the Leeds-based Chef Jono at V & V scooping both Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year and Restaurant of the Year in Yorkshire.
A spokesperson for The Food Awards England 2023 said: “We received an overwhelming response from the public, who nominated some fantastic establishments across the country.
“These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of the country’s food industry, and the hard work of those who provide exceptional culinary experiences to their customers. The winners should be proud of their achievement, as they represent the very best of England’s food scene, and are a true reflection of the quality and diversity of the industry.
“Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists, who have demonstrated excellence in their respective categories.”
Here are the Yorkshire establishments which picked up awards at the ceremony:
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Chef Jono at V & V, Leeds
Restaurant of the Year Yorkshire: Chef Jono at V & V, Leeds
Best Indian Establishment Overall Winner: Kiplings Restaurant, Halifax
Café/ Bistro of the Year Yorkshire: Filey Bistro & Coffee Bar, Filey
Hotel Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner: The Feathers Hotel, York
Caterer of the Year North: Aqua Silva Catering, York
Best World Cuisine Overall Winner: Persian Cottage, Middlesbrough
Best Seafood Establishment North: The Magpie Cafe, Whitby
And while Yorkshire didn’t pick up the best fish and chips in the North award, the county can take solace from the fact the winner, based in Blackpool, was called… Yorkshire Fisheries.