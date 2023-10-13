With stunning coastlines and rolling farmers’ fields, it’s no surprise to see Yorkshire performing well at this year’s National Food Awards.

The ceremony was held in Birmingham on October 9 and saw several Yorkshire establishments scoop awards for their food, from good old fish and chips on the coast to fine dining in Leeds.

The winners were selected based on the votes of the public, who nominated their favourite establishments across various categories, including Restaurant of the Year, Gastro Pub of the Year, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year and Best Street Food.

The same Yorkshire restaurant scooped two of those awards, with the Leeds-based Chef Jono at V & V scooping both Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year and Restaurant of the Year in Yorkshire.

Chef Jono Hawthorne at his restaurant V&V, New Briggate, Leeds.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards England 2023 said: “We received an overwhelming response from the public, who nominated some fantastic establishments across the country.

“These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of the country’s food industry, and the hard work of those who provide exceptional culinary experiences to their customers. The winners should be proud of their achievement, as they represent the very best of England’s food scene, and are a true reflection of the quality and diversity of the industry.

“Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists, who have demonstrated excellence in their respective categories.”

Here are the Yorkshire establishments which picked up awards at the ceremony:

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Chef Jono at V & V, Leeds

Restaurant of the Year Yorkshire: Chef Jono at V & V, Leeds

Best Indian Establishment Overall Winner: Kiplings Restaurant, Halifax

Café/ Bistro of the Year Yorkshire: Filey Bistro & Coffee Bar, Filey

Hotel Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner: The Feathers Hotel, York

Caterer of the Year North: Aqua Silva Catering, York

Best World Cuisine Overall Winner: Persian Cottage, Middlesbrough

Best Seafood Establishment North: The Magpie Cafe, Whitby