Whether you prefer thin and crispy, deep pan or stuffed crust, National Pizza Day is the one for you to celebrate.

While it is almost impossible to trace how far back the history of pizza goes – though it’s believed it got its beginning in the 10th century in Naples – it’s believed National Pizza Day goes back to the early 2000’s.

It’s 24 whole hours to enjoy and pay tribute to one of the most well-loved meals.

There’s no better way to celebrate pizza than to indulge in it, so The Yorkshire Post has rounded up some of ten of the best pizza restaurants in God’s Country, according to Trip Advisor.

From York and Leeds to Saltburn and Sheffield, there are plenty of places in Yorkshire to celebrate a love of Pizza.

1 . No. Twenty Three, Saltburn You may think of Saltburn and think of the hit move, but according to Trip Advisor, it has one of the best pizza restaurants in Yorkshire with a score of 4.5 out of 5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Cresci Pizzeria, York With a solid 5 out of 5 on Trip Advisors, Cresci Pizzeria ranks as the best pizza restaurant in York and number 3 on the best restaurants list, over all, on the website. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Pizza Punks, Leeds With over 1,000 reviews on Trip Advisor and scoring a full 5 out of 5, it's no shock Pizza Punks, in Leeds, lists as one of the best pizza restaurants in Yorkshire, Photo: Google Photo Sales