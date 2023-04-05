Four pubs have been named among the best in Yorkshire and will now compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

They include the Goodmanham Arms in East Yorkshire, which is owned and run by Vito and Abbie Loggozi.

It is a double whammy for the pub which has its own on site brewery, All Hallows.

The pub which featured in the new Camra Good Beer Guide 2023 was also recently named Camra’s “East Yorkshire Village Pub of the Year 2022”.

Shibden Mill Inn near Halifax

Other winners include Shibden Mill Inn, West Yorkshire, which walked away with Best Pub for Food in the Great British Pub Awards against stiff competition last December.

The Fat Badger, Harrogate and The Woodman, South Yorkshire were also named County Winners ahead of an awards ceremony in June in which the UK’s best pub will be announced.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards. “With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars."