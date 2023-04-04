Nestled between high rise block The Old Queen’s Head, Sheffield is a nod to a bygone era

This remarkable survivor was being used as a house in 1840, and then, some 20 years later, the pub next door took over the Tudor part. It is Grade II listed, and rightly so. There are two entrances, and neither really gives you a view of the wonderful original until you turn a corner. The ”modern” part of the place is grouped around a triangular bar, nicely furnished, with functional seating, steel chandeliers, and with dozens of fascinating old photographs of Sheffield, the streets and corners, the occupations and the industry. But, around that corner, and to the right of the bar, you are transported back over the centuries – a wooden beamed ceiling, some amazing tracery in the windows, panelled walls and two fireplaces.