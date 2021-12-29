As part of its Sin Cities campaign, SlotsUp has put together a list of the best places in Sheffield which will be open on December 31 so you can see in 2022 in style. Here are the top 11 places:

Kelham Island

The Cutlery Works which features 12 fabulous food vendors and bars, dishing out all sorts from wood-fired pizzas and scrumptious sushi to craft beers and creative cocktails.

The Leadmill

This former industrial site turned hipster’s paradise boasts many more venues for those craving bespoke cocktails and banging small plates, including the Fat Cat’s selection of real ales, V or V’s delicious range of veggie and vegan snacks, plus the Riverside’s sprawling fairy-lit beer garden - perfect for sinking pints.

With so many options, Kelham Island is the ideal spot to gather a big group of friends for a fun-filled NYE bar crawl.

The Common Room

This sports bar popular with locals and students alike are planning something a little different this year, to keep things safer, and seeing in the New Year at 9pm to close earlier.

While this is a little unconventional, it may give you the chance to join in the big countdown twice in one night. In fact, the Common Room is teaming up with fellow Sheffield bars, Forum and The Old House, giving you entry to three NYE parties for the price of one.

Plus, the Common Room is treating all of its NYE guests to a complimentary glass of Prosecco, and that’s on top of the eclectic beer selection, scrumptious bar food and countless pool tables on offer.

The Lost & Found

For the steel city’s more-sophisticated crowd, the elegant Lost & Found is offering up a delicious four-course meal, which includes bottomless Prosecco.

This tantalising menu features everything from plump fillet steaks to spicy spins on pub classics like the mouthwatering masala fish and chips. There are plenty of tasty vegan options too including the chargrilled harissa aubergine main and the chocolate and praline torte for pudding.

The four-course NYE meal is priced at £60 per person, and there are plenty of bespoke cocktails to sample if you have the space.

Church: Temple of Fun

Enjoy cocktails galore at this Kelham Island hotspot which is owned by Sheffield’s very own Oli Sykes - the frontman of heavy rock band Bring Me The Horizon.

As to be expected from a bar owned by a BMTH singer, Church is the perfect place for lovers of all things alternative. Not only has the place been decorated to the theme of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, but there is a selection of arcade games and consoles to play on with your friends while you count down the final hours of 2021.

Everything on the menu here is completely vegan, with the Kahlua and oat milk enthused ‘Rasputin’ cocktail and crispy ‘Nirvana’ nachos serving as stand-out selections.

The Leadmill

If rock and indie is your scene, but you still want to spend your New Year partying until silly o’clock, then the legendary Leadmill nightclub is the venue for you as they deliver their annual ‘Big NYE bash’.

For decades this has been the go-to club for die-hard Arctic Monkeys fans and more, and this NYE will be no different with three floors of indie anthems, alternative classics and a few guilty pleasures to match.

Party-goers arriving before 11pm will be treated to a free glass of bubbly, and thanks to the club’s famous ‘regulars cards’, you will be able to get more than a little tipsy without breaking the bank.

Temple: Great Gatsby Party NYE Ball

Flapper girls unite as the popular rave spot, Temple nightclub is taking classy to a whole new level and going all Gatsby this New Year’s Eve.

So put on our best tuxedos and sequin dresses and don’t forget your 1920s style cigarette holder, as you stylishly dance the night away a mix of reggae, RnB and afrobeat across two large rooms.

Corporation

There’s even more late-night partying to be done, with Corp (as the locals call it) mixing everything from hip hop to heavy metal across several floors to create the ultimate party atmosphere.

This is sure to be one of the biggest NYE events in Sheffield city centre, and the good folk at Corp are even throwing in a midnight fireworks display to truly celebrate the New Year in style.

Magna: BassFest

Forget New Years’ parties, South Yorkshire is ending 2021 with a full-on festival. You won’t need to travel too far out of Sheffield to get to the Magna Science Adventure Centre which is playing host to this years’ NYE edition of BassFest, which is located between Meadowhall and Rotherham.

There’s set to be over 50 artists and DJs including some of the biggest names in drum N bass, like Chase & Status and Hybrid Minds. There’s even an appearance from Bradford rap/comedy collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

With tickets priced at £49.50, every hardcore raver from Yorkshire and beyond will want to see in 2022 whilst awestruck and sweaty at Magna Bassfest.

Tank

There’s even more bassline filled nights to burst the eardrums and blow the socks off the people of Sheffield this New Year. Tank’s lineup features the likes of bassline and garage pioneers, Jamie Duggan, Mr Virgo and more.

Bassline lovers who are torn between this event and the one at Magna won’t have to choose between them, since Tank are bringing a whole new meaning to the term ‘all-nighter’ and keeping the party going until 7am - yes, you read that right.

So you get to choose whether you want to count down to midnight at Tank or use it as the perfect afterparty location.

West Street Live

See in 2022 in style at one of Sheffield’s favourite bars come live music venues. The party is brought to you by a live band between 7pm to 11pm, followed by the venue’s brilliant resident DJs to lead a chorus of Auld Lang Syne at midnight and onwards.

If all that dancing makes you thirsty, try out the venue’s range of limited edition ‘Santa’s Sack’ drinks, priced very reasonably at £4.50 each or 2 for £8.

Hope Works

There truly is no shortage of club nights in the steel city, and Hope Work’s annual NYE bash, held in an old industrial unit, may just be the hippest of them all.