A North Yorkshire hotel has unveiled plans for a £3 million extension alongside the introduction of a new executive head chef to put them on the “foodie map”.

Aldwark Manor Estate is making this investment as part of a larger ongoing enhancement initiative that will feature a high-end fine dining restaurant named Chartwell, set to open in Spring 2024.

The estate’s owners have already poured over £18 million into the property, with further investments slated for the spa, conference facilities, and additional bedrooms.

Chartwell aims to offer an exceptional culinary experience, spotlighting locally sourced, seasonal ingredients prepared with precision, influenced by the renowned August Escoffier. The menu will showcase a range of dishes, all found within a 1940s-style setting.

As well as the main restaurant there’ll be a mezzanine floor offering a private dining room, a speakeasy, and a bespoke wine-tasting room.

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, emphasised the investment is a step toward helping get the Estate on the “foodie map”.

“This investment marks an incredibly exciting phase for us. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and Chartwell will add a touch of glamour and individuality, becoming a significant landmark on the foodie map.”

Heading up the new restaurant will be executive head chef Chris O’Callaghan – previously the head chef at the Holbeck Ghyll Country House Hotel and has worked at Gravetye Manor, L’Ortolan, The Ledbury, The Fat Duck and Midsummer House – who expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the team at Aldwark Manor Estate during such an ambitious phase. Our goal is to create a unique fine dining experience that will draw visitors from both near and far.”