The former manager of a popular cafe on a Yorkshire holiday lodge site which closed earlier this year will now run the business herself and re-open it.

Olivia Firth worked for Paul and Alice Blanshard, who ran three Millers Tearoom sites at Hollicarrs on the Escrick Park estate near York, Raywell Hall Country Lodge Park near Cottingham and Heron Lakes near Beverley before the business ceased trading in March.

The Hollicarrs tearoom only opened in 2020, but shut due to rising operational costs and the impact of lockdowns.

Miss Firth has now confirmed that she is re-opening the cafe at Hollicarrs under a new name, Olivia’s Tearoom, and has re-employed the former Millers staff members.

Olivia's Tearoom will open in the former Millers unit (photo courtesy of Olivia's Tearoom)

She said: “I am delighted to announce ‘Olivia’s Tearoom’ will be opening this summer. This is the same premises as Millers Tearoom Hollicarrs but we are not the same owners or business. That being said we have been able to offer the previous staff members their jobs back so you will see some familiar faces including myself, who managed the previous tearoom until it unfortunately closed its doors.

"We can’t wait to open the doors and be reunited with past and present customers, providing a friendly service and great tasting food all within the beautiful grounds of Hollicarrs

"I would like to thank the staff members who have been so loyal and patient throughout this journey. Also I would like to thank previous customers for your kind and supportive messages. We really appreciate it and have missed you very much.”

"We hope to see you in the future and as soon as an opening day is confirmed we will spread the word.”