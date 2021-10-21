'On the up' Barnsley to get two new Glass Works cocktail, wine and tapas bars by Cucina Sky Lounge owners

One of the bars, Salt Rock, is set to open on the corner between Eldon Street and Kendray Street, offering local and continental food and specialist cocktails.The second venue, Black and White, will be located alongside Coffee Boy with its entrance on May Day Green. The “small and elegant bar” will offer wine and tapas.

The new venues are from True Independent Group (TiG), who also run the popular Cucina Sky Lounge in Market Kitchen, BARiSTA coffee shop and Cucina Bar in Penistone.The exact opening dates for the two new venues will be released later this year, alonside details of a new speakeasy-style bar called Long Island.

Cucina Sky Lounge has already been a huge success in Barnsley

TiG managing director Matthew Crisp said: “We are delighted to be investing in Barnsley - a town that really is on the up.“Our new venues in The Glass Works will open before Christmas and we are confident they will take Barnsley’s nightlife to a new level - bringing a more refined and sophisticated offer right into the heart of the town.

“We believe the new bars will be up there with anything the big cities have to offer.”

Alex Hyams, senior leasing manager at Queensberry, added:

“Interest in Barnsley and The Glass Works remains strong. We are delighted with these latest deals, which see a regional operator bring two fresh and contemporary concepts to The Glass Works Square.