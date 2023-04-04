All Sections
Owston Park Lodge: Historic pub on A19 between Doncaster and York to become Italian restaurant that was there 40 years ago

An historic pub on a Norman-era estate between Doncaster and York has returned to being an Italian restaurant under the same name it traded as in the 1980s.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST

The Owston, formerly Owston Park Lodge, is a well-known landmark on the A19 near Askern, and came under new ownership earlier this year.

It was once part of the Owston Hall estate, which was first granted after the Norman Conquest and owned by the Davies-Cooke family until the 1970s. The hall is now a hotel and golf club.

In the 1970s and 80s, the building was an Italian restaurant called Dario’s, and the name has now been resurrected for the new venture.

Owston Park Lodge, on the A19 near DoncasterOwston Park Lodge, on the A19 near Doncaster
The owners said: “We are sorry to announce that from Sunday The Owston will be closed permanently. We’re thrilled to announce we will reopen soon as something new/old

“Follow Dario's Ristorante for updates on Doncaster’s new Italian hotspot.”

In 2010 the building suffered a devastating fire and had to be rebuilt.

Owston Park Lodge, on the A19 near DoncasterOwston Park Lodge, on the A19 near Doncaster
