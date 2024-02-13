Whether you have them sweet or savoury, as crepes or American-style or even if you have them gluten free or vegan, there are so many ways to enjoy pancakes.
Pancake Day is actually Shrove Tuesday, a Christian holy day or the final day of Carnival or Shrovetide, marking the end of pre-Lent.
Lent begins the following day with Ash Wednesday.
The region is packed with independent and chain restaurants and cafes that offer a variety of breakfast and brunch options.
According to their Google ratings, these establishments are perfect for celebrating Pancake Day this year.
1. Best rated pancake places in Yorkshire
Pancake Day 2024 is here and Yorkshire is home to some high rated pancake houses. Photo: Google
2. The Pancake House, Harrogate
Located in Bridge, Harrogate, The Pancake House has a Google rating of 4.6 and almost 700 reviews. Photo: Archive
3. House of Koko, Leeds
Just off the busy Harrogate Road, in Leeds, House of Koko, has a Google rating of 4.6 and over 600 reviews - one describes the food and the service as "impeccable". Photo: Google
4. Blinok Pancake House, Leeds
Blinok Pancake House, in Leeds, sits off Station Road and has a 4.8 Google rating and 148 reviews. Photo: Google
