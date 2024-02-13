Whether you have them sweet or savoury, as crepes or American-style or even if you have them gluten free or vegan, there are so many ways to enjoy pancakes.

Pancake Day is actually Shrove Tuesday, a Christian holy day or the final day of Carnival or Shrovetide, marking the end of pre-Lent.

Lent begins the following day with Ash Wednesday.

The region is packed with independent and chain restaurants and cafes that offer a variety of breakfast and brunch options.

According to their Google ratings, these establishments are perfect for celebrating Pancake Day this year.

1 . Best rated pancake places in Yorkshire Pancake Day 2024 is here and Yorkshire is home to some high rated pancake houses.

2 . The Pancake House, Harrogate Located in Bridge, Harrogate, The Pancake House has a Google rating of 4.6 and almost 700 reviews.

3 . House of Koko, Leeds Just off the busy Harrogate Road, in Leeds, House of Koko, has a Google rating of 4.6 and over 600 reviews - one describes the food and the service as "impeccable".

4 . Blinok Pancake House, Leeds Blinok Pancake House, in Leeds, sits off Station Road and has a 4.8 Google rating and 148 reviews.