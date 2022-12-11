An award-winning fish and chip shop based in Yorkshire is opening its seventh branch in the county.

Papa’s Fish and Chips is a much loved institution in Yorkshire and has a number of branches along the coast including three in Hull, and others in Scarborough and Whitby. However, it is now set to open its first inland restaurant in Sheffield.

The chippy was crowned the nations best on the BBC show The Best of British Takeaways, presented by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, in 2017. The chain, run by Dino Papas and his father Sid Papas, is now set to open its latest branch at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway, in Beighton, Sheffield, beside Crystal Peaks shopping centre. It is opposite The Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoon pub, in what used to be an Indian restaurant called Aagrah.

Work to convert the building is understood to be well under way, though the opening date is yet to be announced.

Papas Fish and Chips is opening a new restaurant near Crystal Peaks in Sheffield. Photo: Richard Ponter

