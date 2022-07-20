Paradise Cafe: Frances Atkins' new venture at Daleside Nurseries in Yorkshire added to Michelin Guide

MIchelin UK and Ireland announced today that Paradise Cafe at Daleside Nurseries in Killinghall, near Harrogate, is one of several new monthly entries to the Michelin Guide.
This means the business, which only opened this April, could be in the running for a Michelin star or Bib Gourmand at the next awards ceremony.
Ms Atkins held a coveted star for 16 of the 23 years she was chef-patron of The Yorke Arms at Ramsgill in Nidderdale. Although she sold the business in 2017, she continued to work for its new owner until 2020, when it closed as a restaurant.
With two long-time colleagues, John Tullett, general manager and front of house, and head chef Roger Oliver, she bought a silver Airstream caravan, parked it at Daleside and began serving food on disposable bamboo plates in a greenhouse. The permanent cafe was a year in the making.
The Michelin Guide entry reads: "It may be a garden centre café, but this is not just any old garden centre café: it’s located in a separate building for a start - a spacious and smart modern space with a jewel of a terrace overlooking a lake. And then there’s the food: a frequently changing, seasonal menu bursting with delightful dishes which are fresh, unfussy and full of flavour. Come for coffee and cake, breakfast, brunch or lunch; there’s plenty for vegetarians and vegans - and a chef’s table if you’d like to watch and chat to the chefs as they work. Do book ahead, as the aptly named café is likely to be busy."