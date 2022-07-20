Paradise Cafe: Frances Atkins' new venture at Daleside Nurseries in Yorkshire added to Michelin Guide

MIchelin UK and Ireland announced today that Paradise Cafe at Daleside Nurseries in Killinghall, near Harrogate, is one of several new monthly entries to the Michelin Guide.

This means the business, which only opened this April, could be in the running for a Michelin star or Bib Gourmand at the next awards ceremony.

Ms Atkins held a coveted star for 16 of the 23 years she was chef-patron of The Yorke Arms at Ramsgill in Nidderdale. Although she sold the business in 2017, she continued to work for its new owner until 2020, when it closed as a restaurant.

Frances Atkins in her temporary Airstream caravan at Daleside Nurseries before she opened Paradise Cafe

With two long-time colleagues, John Tullett, general manager and front of house, and head chef Roger Oliver, she bought a silver Airstream caravan, parked it at Daleside and began serving food on disposable bamboo plates in a greenhouse. The permanent cafe was a year in the making.