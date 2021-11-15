Pocklington Arts Centre’s Busking in the Bar sessions return next month

Lily Honey is a Yorkshire based singer songwriter who also plays piano and guitar.

The popular events give people the chance to experience fantastic live music within the comfort of PAC’s intimate bar.

Lexi Rae Walker will kick start the new season of sessions on Friday, December 10, followed by Lily Honey on Friday, January 28; Alice Simmons on Friday, February 25; and Tim O’Connor on Friday, March 25.

Lexi-Rae Walker is a York based 18-year-old singer songwriter currently studying at the Access Creative College. She has recently performed on the main stage at the York Food and Drink Festival and her influences include Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Lexi-Rae Walker will kick off the Busking in the Bar sessions.

She has performed at venues such as The Fulford Arms and at festivals including Latitude, PAC’s very own Platform Festival, and York Food and Drink Festival.

Alice Simmons has created a unique sound combining electric piano, heavy bass lines, delicate guitar and smoky vocals, and has played a number of big festivals including Latitude, Humber Street Sesh, and Beyond The Woods.

Tim O’Connor is regarded as a troubadour for the 21st Century with an eclectic musical melting pot of songs.

He has worked with many great musicians including the late Martin Allcock (Fairport Convention), Robert Plant and Cat Stevens.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing back Busking in the Bar.

“What can be better than spending a Friday night enjoying a drink with friends and experiencing some free live music?

“We have some truly talented artists lined up for you so why not come along to soak up the atmosphere and discover some fantastic talent.”

Alice Simmons has created a unique sound combining electric piano, heavy bass lines, delicate guitar and smoky vocals.