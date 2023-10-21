Pub of the Week: Hales Bar in Harrogate has history, character and is still gas-lit

If you stopped a dozen people in the street and asked them to describe their idea of a ‘good pub,’ you’d probably get a dozen different answers – from a trendy new gastropub to the more traditional-style boozer.

Hales Bar certainly leans towards the latter. And if you like your pubs with a good dollop of history and character then this place has it in spades. Billed as Harrogate’s oldest gas-lit bar, this much-loved institution dates back to the days when the town began attracting spa visitors to come and ‘take the waters.’

Having a long history doesn’t guarantee a decent pub. I’ve been to plenty of olde worlde inns over the years that made you feel about as welcome as a fart in a space suit (with apologies to the Big Yin). But here there’s a relaxed, friendly atmosphere whether you’ve popped in for a quick afternoon drink or come to make a night of it (always my preference). They also manage to keep regulars happy at the same time as pulling in punters from far and wide, which is never an easy balancing act.

The main lounge bar is a thing of beauty – you could spend hours just gawping at the Victorian-era features, including the traditional gas lighting and cigar lighters. There’s also a smaller Georgian-style vaults room once home to a wines and spirits merchant and a ‘secret’ garden round the back.

They do a good pint of Guinness and there’s a solid beer selection with Kirkstall Brewery and Ossett Brewery among those flying the flag for Yorkshire, alongside the likes of Carling, Amstel and Moretti. The wine choices are on the small side but gin fans are well catered for with around 20-odd to choose from. If you’re into music they do a boisterous karaoke on Thursdays as well as a more chilled out acoustic set on Sunday afternoons. For me, a good pub is somewhere you’re made to feel welcome and where the temptation to have ‘just one more’ usually wins out. Hales Bar is that kind of place.