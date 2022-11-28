Pub of the Week: The Highwayman, Sheriff Hutton - warm welcome, plenty of character but a closed kitchen

As we are about to move home to a new area in Yorkshire, on my wish list is an excellent local pub (good food too but not essential) and hopefully within walking distance. So, having fallen in love with a house, somewhat remote and not even in striking distance to go on foot, out we go to scour the area for a pub at least only a shortish drive away.

The Highwayman at Sheriff Hutton is at the extreme of our desired reach but has been recommended, so we go anyway and how happy we are we did. As this is a quintessential pretty village pub, and for those who don't know, at the heart of a beautiful, historical village in sight of the castle ruins and within glorious countryside. Unfortunately, though we fancy a spot of their renowned food, we picked the wrong day as the kitchen is temporarily closed hence why there were few cars in the car park which we thought was odd on a Sunday.

Several locals gathered around the bar, greeted us warmly and then continued their conversation. There's a lovely atmosphere, even though it's quiet, and we snuggle down by the fire and enjoy the snippets of conversation from people who know each other well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the bar there’s Theakstons Best, and one more on tap with Pennine Hair of the Dog and then all the usuals of Guinness, ciders etc. My wine is fine, the bar is well stocked, and I spot several gins for sale, so there's enough to keep everyone happy.

The Highwayman

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Highwayman oozes character with its low ceilings, dark beams, cosy bar and dining room and is everything we would want from a local, and we can easily imagine what it may be like when the kitchen is open, having read extensive reviews. But, primarily, this is a pub and exactly what we want. We certainly look forward to coming back.