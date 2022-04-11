Pub of the Week: The Salutation - The historic Doncaster coaching inn that really lives up to its name

The Salutation

The current building dates from early Georgian times, and it is thought likely that there was a pub hereabouts for centuries before that.

The front exterior with its vast access arch into the yard behind (it is now an excellent sheltered beer garden) tells you instantly that the place has always been a popular venue, for reasons that have changed only slightly over the centuries. Back then, the mail coach would pull up, the weary and dusty passengers would scramble out, and grab some sustenance in one of the many bars. These days, a sympathetic re-design of some years back has opened everything up, but you can easily get an idea of what the original lay-out looked like.

The bar staff are not only amiable, they are also very knowledgeable – you can confidently chat about the merits (or otherwise) of the many real ales on offer.

The Sal is as famed for its window-box displays in summertime as it is for its excellent food, for quite apart from the usual “pub grub” there’s an authentic Thai restaurant upstairs.

It’s relaxed, friendly, and dogs are welcomed – bowls of water sit in some corners. The parking is easy, there are bus-stops on either side of the roadway to the front, and there’s a remarkable inn-sign on the main façade. A “salutation” is, of course, a warm greeting, and if ever a pub lived up to its name, then this one definitely does.

The Salutation, 14, South Parade, Doncaster DN1 2DR, tel: 01302 340705.

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 5/5

atmosphere 5/5