Hidden off a busy street in Northgate, RBT Video may look like a 1980s or 1990s throwback, a VHS store filled with hundreds of videotapes. However, nostalgia hunters will be shocked to learn that, whilst realistic, the shop front is completely fake.

Instead, hidden behind one of the shelves, is the entrance to one of Yorkshire’s most unique and popular bars. RBT Video is an ‘80s themed bar, covered in neon lights and sells a variety of movie-inspired cocktails. Co-owners Nathan Birkinshaw and Noel Roberts, both from Wakefield, opened the city centre bar together in October 2020.

Nathan said: "We always wanted a speak easy, so we went through a couple of different ideas and then all of a sudden it was just a case of, well, actually we've got loads of VHS tapes. We love movies and we love 80s memorabilia so why not combine the two and open this incredible themed bar.

Owner of RBT Video, Nathan Birkinshaw.

“We're still very shocked every week when somebody who's not been before opens the secret door and is amazed. It really gives us that vindication that we've done something right.”

After only a few months of being open, the bar had to close during the first coronavirus lockdown. To get through the tough times, owners Nathan and Noel turned to selling their VHS videos in order to keep the bar going.

"We had three weeks of opening before we were shut down because of the lockdown,” added Nathan. “We opened it into a video shop and started selling them online. We were selling videotapes in this thousands because we bought so many over lockdown. The grants were wearing out but all of a sudden, this great idea became our main source of income and it the became the thing that saved us.”

Together they sold over 5,700 tapes, ultimately keeping the bar afloat. Following the lockdown, the two stopped selling the VHS tapes to reopen, and finally focus on, the bar itself.

RBT Video in Wakefield is not your regular VHS store.

Now, the vibrant bar is a Wakefield hotspot and hosts regular events like a karaoke club and movie nights.

Find out more about the bar’s upcoming events and opening times here.

The Wakefield venue is home to an incredible secret bar.

