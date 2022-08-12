METHODFor the salsa: Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, season with salt and pepper and set aside.For the pepper sauce: Finely chop the shallots and cut the red peppers into small pieces, removing all seeds. Place the shallots in a frying pan with the olive oil and sweat until softened. Add the peppers and continue to fry for another few minutes. Add the thyme and white wine to the pan and simmer for five minutes. Blend the mixture in a food processor until smooth.For the potatoes: Melt the butter in a saucepan, add the shallot and cook gently until golden brown. Add the crab meat and the crushed potatoes and roughly mix together. Once ready to serve, drizzle with lemon juice and add chopped parsley to taste.For the halibut: Pat the halibut steaks dry and heat a griddle pan until it is very hot. Add some olive oil to the pan and then cook the halibut for around two to three minutes on each side. The griddle pan should leave black stripes across the flesh. Check it is cooked through to the middle before serving.To serve: Place the crab crushed potatoes in the centre of a warmed plate. Place the halibut on top and spoon over the salsa. Heat the red pepper sauce and drizzle it around the fish. Serve with cooked samphire.