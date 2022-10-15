Roots, in York, scooped the crown of best restaurant at the Observer Food Monthly Awards earlier this week. The glitzy ceremony was held at Freemasons Hall in London.

Mr Banks, who also runs The Black Swan at Oldstead which also has a Michelin star, was raised by a family of farmers who also ran a B&B in Yorkshire. His passion for the local produce in Yorkshire has led to him becoming one of the brightest culinary stars in the world. Roots was his second restaurant after The Black Swan.

A statement from the team said: “One of the most prestigious awards night's in the culinary calendar, we sat shoulder to shoulder with some of the cooking world's most influential people from Nigel Slater and Yotam Ottolenghi to Angela Hartnett and Paul Ainsworth. The icing on the cake? Picking up the award for Best Restaurant in the UK.“We are truly blown away and honoured by this accolade, a true testament to the passion, dedication and enthusiasm of our team. We've gone through changes and challenges in the last couple of years and have come out the other side with a menu, restaurant, team and culture that we are immensely proud of.”

Chef Tommy Banks at the Black Swan, Oldstead. His second restaurant Roots, in York, has been named as the best in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad