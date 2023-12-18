Rotherham pub and hotel reopens after seven-figure upgrade and team expansion
The Rockingham Arms, located on Main Street, in Wentworth, closed at the beginning of November, this year, to undergo renovations and expansions and has only just reopened after major work was completed.
The dog-friendly pub and hotel reopened on Friday (Dec 15), with a new look to the interior including a new layout to the pub, a new restaurant, called Fits, and the colour green featured throughout to keep The Rockingham Arms’ links with Wentworth.
The hotel has been revamped in the transformation, with all 11 rooms having been upgraded and the reception now located in the main bar. Whereas, new additions to the hotel include a new accessible room and a bridal suite.
Andrew and Gina Henry, General Managers of The Rockingham Arms said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes to transform the Rockingham Arms, and we’re excited to open our doors once again to our regulars, as well as all our new customers.”
The Rockingham Arms barn is now also set to hold over 100 guests as it is open to host weddings, christenings, wakes, and baby showers, among other events.
“Our upgraded hotel is sure to excite tourists looking for a cosy stay in one of Wentworth’s most loved pubs, and our new barn is all set to host some unforgettable nights over the coming years,” the couple added.
“The traditional pub is a big part of the local community, and we have paid extra attention to play homage to the beloved green that is so iconic in the Wentworth area, we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back.”
Due to the investment a number of job opportunities are now available in the pub and hotel.
