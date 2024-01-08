A thriving Yorkshire business is looking to branch out and transform a village’s former Lloyds Bank into a new restaurant, but public opinion is divided.

When the bank closed its doors for good in January, the Slaithwaite community was left upset and angered. Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney expressed his dismay at the closure and said the banking giant had abandoned their Slaithwaite customers.

However, the building may not be empty for much longer as Rumpus Artisan Burgers has outgrown its current premises and is looking to convert the old bank into a brand new restaurant. The popular burger joint prides itself on using locally sourced produce, with beef coming from its own cattle farm.

The application states: “The bank building itself is somewhat unique to the village. The 1906 building is neoclassical in style with classical detailing throughout, particularly on the principal south east elevation. A more recent extension has been added to the rear north west elevation. As discussed previously, the kitchen is proposed to be located in this area.

“The proposals enhance the asset and are in no way harmful to its setting. As such we see no reason why permission cannot be granted. Work that successfully converts the building to a local restaurant is an ideal way to preserve its long-term future.”

Comments on the application would suggest that public opinion is divided on the plans, with some writing in support, and others against. One supporter said: “In these difficult times, there are few enough people trying to invest in our villages.

“The creation of jobs and improvement of village facilities and business facades is vital to keep our villages moving forward…comments with regard to there being no bank are irrelevant as the bank has already closed.

“The smell of cooking will be at an absolute minimum due to modern standards and requirements around modern ventilation/extraction systems. The use of local produce and employing local people and investing in our local area should be applauded.”

Another added: “It will enhance the amenities in the village and increase the choice for residents and tourists. I believe it will make a very positive contribution to village life.”

Those objecting were primarily concerned with parking issues. One objector said: “[I’m] Objecting on the grounds there is no provision or consideration for the negative impact it will have for parking on Lewisham Road.

“The existing Rumpus has five to six cars parked outside it at any given time during its operating hours and these cars will no doubt be displacing residents on Lewisham already struggling to park, despite permits due to no enforcement of the permit rules.”

Colne Valley ward councillor Harry McCarthy also requested the issue of parking was properly addressed in the application.