A cafe at an urban food hall in Yorkshire which is run by a top French chef has been named as the best in the country.

The Samuel Valentine Urban Food Hall, in Allerton Bywater in West Yorkshire, has been named as the best in England at the England Business Awards. Owner Valerie Hamelin, who has lived and work in Yorkshire for the last 20 years after spending time working with some of the biggest names in the food industry, was also awarded the Best Yorkshire Business title at the event.

The food hall had a deli, a butchers and a cafe all specialising in the best Yorkshire produce. Valerie, who took over the business in 2019 after almost 30 years in the food and hospitality industry, has a passion for putting her own French twist on Yorkshire best ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valerie, who was previously head chef at the Dean Court Hotel in York and has worked with names such as Gordon Ramsay and Ainsley Harriott, said: “I am so very thankful for the many experiences my 28 years in the food and hospitality industry has given me. It has always been my passion, which began in France, then moved to London and for the last 20 years has been firmly rooted in Yorkshire.

Samuel Valentine Urban Food Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning these awards for Best National and Best Yorkshire Café, along with Best Yorkshire Business makes all the hard work and determination to succeed and never give up, worth it.”

The food hall stayed open during Covid lockdowns, forcing the business to diversify. It now offers takeout ranges, hampers, afternoon teas and ‘Christmas lunch in a box’.

Advertisement Hide Ad