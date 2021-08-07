Sharing summer salad recipe

500g natural yoghurt
2 tbsp Yoghurt dressing spice mix
300g Swiss chard, steamed
a handful activated pistachios
a handful pomegranate seeds
a sprinkling fresh dill
1 tsp blue poppy seeds
3-4 sliced preserved lemons
1 tbsp avocado oil
a pinch sea salt
2 tbsp kefir
Method
Warm through the yoghurt (about 500g) creating a nice thick base and mix with two tbsp of Yoghurt Dressing spice mix.
Spread out onto a serving dish and top with steamed Swiss chard.
Add a selection of your favourite toppings, including activated pistachios, crunchy sweet pomegranate seeds, fresh dill, blue poppy seeds and sliced preserved lemons.
Finally drizzle with omega 3 rich extra virgin avocado oil dressing made with a pinch of sea salt whisked into 2 tbsp of kefir.
Recipe courtesy of Navneeta Gough, of @lets_eat_better_together.