Sharing summer salad recipe

What’s not to like about this sharing summer salad platter showcasing a warm French-style spiced yoghurt topped with steamed Swiss chard and tasty toppings?

By Catherine Scott
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 6:00 am

500g natural yoghurt

2 tbsp Yoghurt dressing spice mix

300g Swiss chard, steamed

a handful activated pistachios

a handful pomegranate seeds

a sprinkling fresh dill

1 tsp blue poppy seeds

3-4 sliced preserved lemons

1 tbsp avocado oil

a pinch sea salt

2 tbsp kefir

Method

Warm through the yoghurt (about 500g) creating a nice thick base and mix with two tbsp of Yoghurt Dressing spice mix.

Spread out onto a serving dish and top with steamed Swiss chard.

Add a selection of your favourite toppings, including activated pistachios, crunchy sweet pomegranate seeds, fresh dill, blue poppy seeds and sliced preserved lemons.

Finally drizzle with omega 3 rich extra virgin avocado oil dressing made with a pinch of sea salt whisked into 2 tbsp of kefir.

Recipe courtesy of Navneeta Gough, of @lets_eat_better_together.