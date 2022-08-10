Shibden Mill Inn: 17th-century Yorkshire pub with Gentleman Jack connection added to the Michelin Guide

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17th-century inn was once a corn and spinning mill owned by 'Gentleman Jack' Anne Lister's partner Ann Walker, who inherited it as part of her father's estate after his death.

The mill in the village of Shibden - close to the Listers' ancestral seat Shibden Hall - was rented to a widow who ran it, but it later closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shibden Mill Inn

It did not become an inn until 1890 - decades after Anne and Ann's deaths.

Michelin Guide writers said: "Tucked away on the floor of a steep, wooded valley, this former corn mill is full of rustic character, with cluttered, low-beamed rooms, open fires and cosy snugs. Yorkshire produce informs the monthly changing menus, and carefully cooked, hearty dishes like belly pork with pig’s cheek, turnips & hazelnuts, or Yorkshire rhubarb tart with vanilla & croissant ice cream come with pronounced, complementary flavours. There’s an extensive wine list, with a good choice by the glass; the young team are organised and welcoming – and boutique bedrooms add to the appeal."