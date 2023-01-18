Square Meal's UK Top 100 Restaurants 2023: Six Yorkshire restaurants appear in guide

The website Squaremeal has named its top 100 British restaurants for 2023 – and six Yorkshire destinations have made the cut.

The highest-rated was top chef Tommy Banks’ York restaurant Roots, which placed at number 18. Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton, run by Michael Wignall, came in at number 24.

Luke French’s Sheffield shipping container venture Joro – known for its relaxed approach to fine dining – was 58th, and in 68th place was another York restaurant, Neil Bentinck’s Skosh, which is renowned for ‘bold’ international cuisine.

Michelin-starred Michael O’Hare’s Leeds restaurant The Man Behind the Curtain appears at number 75 and the final Yorkshire entry is also in Leeds city centre – Indian restaurant Tharavadu, which specialises in Keralan dishes and has attracted celebrity diners, even welcoming the New Zealand cricket team ahead of a Test match.

Skosh, York

The list was topped by countryside retreat Grace & Savour at Hampton Manor in the West Midlands.