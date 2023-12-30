Despite it being the main arterial thoroughfare north out of Hull, Beverley Road has few pubs on it these days.

There used to be many but the road has suffered decline more than most over the years and so only a handful remain. That the Station Inn still stands is due, in part, to a grant from the Beverley Road Heritage Fund, which fixed the roof.

The interior, too, is being returned to its original wood-lined, tiled-floor, coal-fired splendour. It’s now becoming again a very nice place to sit and ponder.

The pump clips decorating the walls attest that this is a free house, which offers four oft-rotated (and usually local) real ales and two proper ciders.

There is good music, a dart board, a pool table and regular music nights. Hopefully this will prove ample to draw drinkers to a location that hasn’t been a popular haunt for several years.

The Station stands at the point where, in the days before Dr Beeching swung his axe, the Hull to Withernsea railway line passed across Beverley Road.

The only remnants of the line these days are the former Stepney Station building (currently a community centre), the pub and a long, straight, badly-lit footpath that most people don’t like to walk after dark.

Most of the streets behind the pub are now filled with industrial units. Consequently, it takes determination to drink at the Station Inn. It is worth the trip, though.

The opulence of Beverley Road created by long-gone maritime wealth is now only evident in the odd gable end on the few extant period buildings but the Station Inn is slowly turning into a welcome vestige of that bygone time and, given chance and custom, could prove to be quite a valuable time capsule.

The cosy interior, mock Tudor exterior and perplexingly named Kottingham Avenue (an alley next to the pub with a nomenclature of entirely unknown origin) are all enough to bring the history buffs calling.

Here’s hoping they drag some thirsty friends along with them.

202 Beverley Road, Hull, HU5 1AA

Tel: 01482 341482

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5