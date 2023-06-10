An acclaimed North Yorkshire hotel featured on the BBC TV series Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby has unveiled its new executive chef as it aims for five star status.

Ruth Hansom is already making her presence felt to the fine dining experience at Swinton Park Hotel’s Samuel’s Restaurant with a refreshing update to its menus amid the opulent surroundings of the Grade II* castle located near Masham.

The Swinton Estate’s hugely-talented new culinary leader has worked in some of the UK's most prestigious kitchens, including the Ritz London, The Ledbury, and L'Enclume, where she developed her skills in modern British cuisine.

Hamson also secured three AA rosettes for the Princess on Shoreditch, and hopes to build on this success at Swinton Estate, which has ambitions of achieving five star status in the next 12 to 18 months.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team on the at Swinton Estate as executive chef," said Ruth. "I am excited to showcase the best of Yorkshire's produce, from the estate's own walled garden to the surrounding farms and producers.”

Occupying 20,000 acres of the most commanding of landscapes just ten miles from Ripon and 20 miles from Harrogate, The Swinton Estate is a private estate owned since the 1880s by the Cunliffe-Lister family and is the ancestral seat of the Earl of Swinton.

Its sustainable ethos is something that Ruth believes is crucial in creating ethical fine dining.

“Creating the new menus has involved meeting with Estate tenant farm businesses to understand what is special about the breeds of pig and cattle that they are raising, and then planning how we use the whole animal, from nose to tail.

"Too often, chefs demand specific cuts from farmers, which hugely increases wastage. Well-reared, free-range produce has such a wonderful taste and texture, and I believe that it is our job to deliver superb food that showcases these amazing flavours.

"Having such an array of produce on the doorstep, and close communication with farmers rather than third-party food distributors, offers so many more opportunities for me as a chef, and for our diners.”

Between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of the food served in Samuel’s Restaurant is sourced from the estate itself, with the rest locally sourced.

Keen gardener, Dame Susan Cunliffe-Lister, oversees the kitchen gardens and mushroom cellars, cultivating everything from fruit to fresh herbs that can go from ground to plate within a day, retaining all the extra-fresh flavours.

"We are delighted to welcome Ruth to Swinton Estate as our new executive chef," said Felicity Cunliffe-Lister.

"Her vision and enthusiasm for both the food and the process of delivering it – from kitchen design to creating a happy and fulfilled catering team, really stand out. We are sure she’ll be a huge asset to all of the dining experiences we offer at the Swinton Estate."

Ruth has already started work on a number of initiatives, including a redesign of the restaurant kitchens, and the creation of their own charcuterie on-site, with longer-term plans including a smoker on site.

