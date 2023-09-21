All Sections
Syn Sheffield: New restaurant with 'incredible' MasterChef star Reece Elliott set to open soon

A new restaurant featuring creations from a MasterChef star who wowed judges on the TV show is set to open soon in Yorkshire.
By Robert Cumber
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

Syn Restaurant and Bar is preparing to open in Kelham Island, at the corner of Alma Street and Russell Street, in Sheffield in the coming months.

Reece Elliott, who appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020, will be in the kitchen according to a statement released by the people behind the new restaurant. Syn called him an 'incredible' chef and said it was 'excited to show you more of his creations'.

Syn has previously said it plans to serve a seasonal menu, with small plates available during the day and larger dishes in the evenings, alongside an extensive cocktail list. It has yet to release more details about the menu.

Reece Elliott, the chef at Kelham Island's soon-to-open Syn Restaurant and Bar, at his former restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road. Photo by Scott MerryleesReece Elliott, the chef at Kelham Island's soon-to-open Syn Restaurant and Bar, at his former restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road. Photo by Scott Merrylees
Reece Elliott, the chef at Kelham Island's soon-to-open Syn Restaurant and Bar, at his former restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road. Photo by Scott Merrylees

The opening date has yet to be confirmed but Syn has said an announcement is 'coming soon'.

Reece had opened Raffina by Reece Elliott on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road in March 2022 but the venue announced just months later, in July that year, that it was closing with immediate effect, following what Reece described at the time as 'significant challenges'. It had specialised in 'Italian inspired tastes'.

