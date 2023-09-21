A new restaurant featuring creations from a MasterChef star who wowed judges on the TV show is set to open soon in Yorkshire.

Syn Restaurant and Bar is preparing to open in Kelham Island, at the corner of Alma Street and Russell Street, in Sheffield in the coming months.

Reece Elliott, who appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020, will be in the kitchen according to a statement released by the people behind the new restaurant. Syn called him an 'incredible' chef and said it was 'excited to show you more of his creations'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syn has previously said it plans to serve a seasonal menu, with small plates available during the day and larger dishes in the evenings, alongside an extensive cocktail list. It has yet to release more details about the menu.

Reece Elliott, the chef at Kelham Island's soon-to-open Syn Restaurant and Bar, at his former restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road. Photo by Scott Merrylees

The opening date has yet to be confirmed but Syn has said an announcement is 'coming soon'.