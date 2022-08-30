Tan Hill Inn looking for new chef who can 'cook a good Full English'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous pub – which hit the national headlines this winter when a group of revellers and an Oasis tribute band got snowed in – put out an appeal for a new chef on its Facebook page.

The remote 17th century inn, which is around 25 miles west of Richmond in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, stands at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level, making it the highest in the country.

It posted on Facebook: “We are looking for someone to join our team. Someone who can cook a good full English and support the kitchen by helping with prep. 4 days per week to include weekends. Good rates of pay incentive bonus hourly rate on top. Early start early finish.”

The Tan Hill Inn is looking for a new chef