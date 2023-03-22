Yorkshire has miles of stunning coastline and acres of some of the best farms in the country – so it’s no wonder we know how to do a proper chippy tea.

And that has been recognised in the latest list of best fish and chip shops in the country – this time announced by Fry Magazine. The judges have travelled the length and breadth of the country to carry out mystery visits and check out the best chippy in the UK. Fry Magazine is the leading trade publication for the fish and chip sector, so its judges know what they’re talking about.

Shops can achieve 100 per cent if they score top marks on every section of the mystery dine, but had to achieve at least 95 per cent or over for takeaways to win an award. The top 50 have been named by the magazine, in no particular order.

All takeaways that entered received mystery dining reports, and a winner’s poster and plaque to display in their shops.

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll. It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.

“Although the profits might not be in fish and chips like they have in years gone by, the passion certainly is. And our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses. We’re seeing shops introduce vegan and gluten free options to appeal to a wider customer base, instal self-serve kiosks and develop online ordering apps to make serving easier, invest in new frying equipment to produce better quality fish and chips, and embrace social media to engage with and reach more customers.

“The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry. They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture - high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”

The Yorkshire fish and chip shops included in the list are:

Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster

Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds

Ernie's Fish and Chips, Hoyland, South Yorkshire

Hill Top Fisheries, Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds

Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds

Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds

Land & Sea, Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire,

Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds,