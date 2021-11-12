This year's Guide featured a total of 409 pubs across Yorkshire - with 33 establishments newly added for 2022.

There has also been a net increase in the numbers of breweries across the area - while three breweries have closed in Yorkshire, nine new breweries are included.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs across the UK, recommends the best pints in the most picturesque and friendly pubs to beer enthusiasts.

Hop, Granary Wharf, Leeds

Here are the 33 Yorkshire pubs that are newly listed in the Guide:

Three B's Micropub - Bridlington

St Quintin Arms - Harpham

Hed'On Inn, Hedon

Alexandra Hotel - Hull

Kingston Hotel - Hull

Beech Tree - Kirk Ella

White Swan - Gilling West

Inn at Cheltenham Parade - Harrogate

Tap on Tower Street - Harrogate

One Eyed Rat - Ripon

New Malton - Malton

New Inn - Thornton le Dale

Slaters Arms - Bradley

Foresters Arms - Grassington

Cover Bridge Inn - East Witton

Oddfellows Arms - Northallerton

Castle Tavern - Richmond

Fox & Hounds - West Witton

Fox - York

House of the Trembling Madness - York

Dodworth Tap - Dodworth

Fagans - Sheffield

Chantry Inn - Sheffield

Station Hotel - Harecroft

Crafty Fox - Brighouse

Kobenhavn - Halifax

Meandering Bear - Halifax

Bankers Cat - Leeds

Friends of Ham - Leeds

Hop - Leeds

Boltmakers Arms - Keighley

Dog & Gun Inn - Oxenhope