This year's Guide featured a total of 409 pubs across Yorkshire - with 33 establishments newly added for 2022.
There has also been a net increase in the numbers of breweries across the area - while three breweries have closed in Yorkshire, nine new breweries are included.
The Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs across the UK, recommends the best pints in the most picturesque and friendly pubs to beer enthusiasts.
Here are the 33 Yorkshire pubs that are newly listed in the Guide:
Three B's Micropub - Bridlington
St Quintin Arms - Harpham
Hed'On Inn, Hedon
Alexandra Hotel - Hull
Kingston Hotel - Hull
Beech Tree - Kirk Ella
White Swan - Gilling West
Inn at Cheltenham Parade - Harrogate
Tap on Tower Street - Harrogate
One Eyed Rat - Ripon
New Malton - Malton
New Inn - Thornton le Dale
Slaters Arms - Bradley
Foresters Arms - Grassington
Cover Bridge Inn - East Witton
Oddfellows Arms - Northallerton
Castle Tavern - Richmond
Fox & Hounds - West Witton
Fox - York
House of the Trembling Madness - York
Dodworth Tap - Dodworth
Fagans - Sheffield
Chantry Inn - Sheffield
Station Hotel - Harecroft
Crafty Fox - Brighouse
Kobenhavn - Halifax
Meandering Bear - Halifax
Bankers Cat - Leeds
Friends of Ham - Leeds
Hop - Leeds
Boltmakers Arms - Keighley
Dog & Gun Inn - Oxenhope
Black Bull - Birstall